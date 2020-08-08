Go Unite in Billings takes to the streets to support small businesses with a scavenger hunt

One organization in Billings called Go Unite brings together hundreds of members of the community to support thousands of local businesses.
Right now instead of group gatherings, they’re having a scavenger hunt.
"With everything getting shut down and social distancing, we really had to think outside the box," Mickey Ash-Weiss the local coordinator said.
Once a month Go Unite hosts events the food, drinks, and, childcare is all included.
All of this geared towards introducing members of the community to local businesses.
"So we do a different event every month and we are in our third year so gosh we have partnered with 30 different local businesses in Billings," Ash-Weiss said.
The goal is to introduce people to each other in the community and give them the option to try something they haven’t tried before while helping local businesses develop a relationship with individuals.
That’s why they pushed on and went virtual.
"You know there are restaurants and businesses that might not make it through this and that also hurts our business and we hate to see a local business close," Ash-Weiss said.
So to stay stronger together it became an all hands on deck situation... Instead of congregating at one business, they took to the streets.
"We partnered with 12 businesses in downtown Billings and you get a booklet that sends are you on the scavenger hunt where you can walk all over downtown," Ash-Weiss said, "We’re really building that connection we’re people will continue to choose local and support those local businesses."
Right now over 50 people have participated in the scavenger hunt.
