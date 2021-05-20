Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE BUTTE SILVER BOW LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR JAMIE ANN SPURZEM. JAMIE IS A WHITE 32 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT 1, 145 POUNDS, WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES. JAMIE IS EXPERIENCING A MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS AND HAS LEFT HER HOME. IT IS UNKNOWN WHERE SHE MIGHT BE HEADED AT THIS TIME AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER WELFARE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON JAMIE'S LOCATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE BUTTE SILVER BOW LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AT 406-497-1120 OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU.