CONRAD, MT- Governor Greg Gianforte will travel to Conrad on Thursday to visit the vaccination site for truckers.
Gianforte announced that Montana and Alberta signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide vaccines to Albertan truck drivers in Montana.
The agreement provides the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to Alberta commercial truck drivers who are regulated to transport goods into the United States.
About 2,000 Alberta truck drivers are eligible to be vaccinated under the program.
Montana began providing free vaccines to truckers entering and exiting the state on May 10 at the weigh station and rest area off I-15 in Conrad. The service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until May 23.
U.S.-based truckers are also eligible to get the vaccine at the site. Electronic signage on I-15 offers guidance to truckers on where to receive the vaccine.