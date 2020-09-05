BOZEMAN- Hardaway Veterinary Hospital in Belgrade is offering stalls, the front pasture, and back pasture if needed for those that are having to evacuate.
There is space for horses or other livestock.
This in response to the Bridger Foothills Fire. Evacuation orders are slowly starting to come in for parts of Bozeman and can be found here.
If there space available too for small animals as well at Hardaway Veterinary Hospital.
The Hardaway Veterinary Hospital posted this number and said to 406-388-8387 be sure to select our after-hours equine line to reach someone directly.
In Livingston, Park Your Paws has made additional dogs and cats. There will have free emergency boarding for those directly affected and in need! Kennel runs can accommodate large dogs, also accommodations for smaller dogs, cats, and scaled or feather.
After hours number available 406-224-2877
The Facebook page "Bozeman Lost Pets," has started a thread for people in need as well, over 70 people so far have commented offering support and resources.