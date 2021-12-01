UPDATED: Dec. 2 at 10:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Hebgen Dam gate is open and outflows to the Madison River are restored. The water in the river is rising. Crews completed the gate repair just before midnight. pic.twitter.com/5U3IhFXRUL— NorthWestern Energy (@NWEinfo) December 2, 2021
ENNIS, Mont. - Groups around the state responded to the issues with the Hebgen Dam in the Ennis area.
According to NorthWestern Energy, water flow from Hebgen Dam to the Madison River significantly decreased on Nov. 30 when a gate component failed on the dam’s outlet structure, decreasing the opening for the outtake of water at the bottom of the gate.
There were no issues or risks to the intake or dam structure, but the gate malfunction interfered with NorthWestern Energy’s ability to control river flows.
NorthWestern Energy hydro engineers and personnel worked to develop a repair plan to restore gate functionality and river flows to the Madison River as quickly and as safely as possible.
Water was released over the dam’s spillway on Dec. 1 which added some flow to the outlet gate releases to provide a small increase to the river flow.
Equipment and crews are now out of the area as the issue is resolved.
The Fishing Outdoor Association of Montana said via email, they have been on the phone with Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and Dr. Eileen Ryce.
FWP instituted an emergency angling closure on the Madison River from Hebgen Dam to Ennis Lake.
The emergency angling closure will be lifted when the Madison River flow return to normal.
FWP said people can help relocate fish but strongly advises that you be aware of exposed redds and avoid trampling them due to their eggs when relocating fish to the main channel.
We will keep you updated on this, you can track water levels by following this link.