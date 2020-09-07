Horses Survive Fire, return to their stables thanks to neighbors and strangers

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...BITTERROOT VALLEY, MISSOULA, HIGHWAY 200 BONNER TO GREENOUGH, HIGHWAY 83 SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON, AND I-90 EAST MISSOULA TO BEARMOUTH. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR NICHOLAS GOLDER. HE IS A WHITE 86 YEAR OLD MAN, 5 FOOT 11 INCHES TALL AND 160 POUNDS WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. NICHOLAS HAS SERIOUS MEDICAL CONDITIONS, MEMORY IMPAIRMENT AND NEEDS MEDICATION THAT HE DOES NOT HAVE WITH HIM. NICHOLAS WAS TAKEN FROM A CARE FACILITY IN FORT COLLINS, COLORADO BY AN UNKNOWN SUBJECT. NICHOLAS CALLED AND SAID HE WAS IN MONTANA. NICHOLAS PREVIOUSLY LIVED IN FORSYTH, AND MAY BE IN THE BILLINGS AREA. TO VIEW HIS PHOTO GO TO WWW.DOJMT.GOV AND CLICK ALERTS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT NICHOLAS GOLDER, PLEASE CONTACT THE FORT COLLINS POLICE AT 907-221-6540. THANK YOU.