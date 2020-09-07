Horses Survive Fire, return to their stables thanks to neighbors and strangers

BOZEMAN- As the crews battled the Bridger Foothills Fire the community of Bozemanstepped up and save livestock that had to be set loose.
A video is making the rounds on Facebook showing a woman in a truck catching livestock and putting it in a pasture so people can collect their animals.
Kathleen Smith is one of the people who had to set her animals loose, she says it was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
“We had to let the horses go, that was very rough just to watch- your livestock walks out,” Smith said, “I was heartbroken all choked up, But it’s just what you had to do and the animals have an instinct to run away from something like a fire.”
Right now, Smith says up on her property things are so far so good. The fire line has come close but nothing is damaged. But for Smith, it’s what happened with her animals that has her in shock.
“So many people showed up with their cattle trailers, livestock trailers, horse trailers and then there was this brigade of people, mostly women, and their arms were laden down with horse halters,” Smith said, “They were ready to do whatever it took, they were ready to walk miles down Jackson creek.”
Watching the community, people she didn’t know come to her aid-- restored her faith not only her community but reminded her why she loves Montana.
Smith says 2020 has been hard on her just like so many and this gave her a boost.
All of her livestock has been found and is accounted for its currently in a pasture in Livingston.
Smith says she was able to learn the name of the woman in the video- Her name is Teresa Ball and Smith is calling her a hero.
If you’re still looking for a place to put your livestock, you can follow this link.