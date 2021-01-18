FORT PECK, Mont.- According to the Petroleum County Sheriff's Office, an ice fisherman drowned over the weekend after his vehicle fell through thin ice.
They say the incident happened Saturday night around 7 on Fort Peck Lake near Crooked Creek Marina just north of Winnett.
Four fisherman were driving two UTVs when one fell through and quickly became submerged in frigid water. One man was pulled out but the other did not make it.
Winnett Fire, US Fish and Wildlife service Winnett Ambulance, several sportsman, and the Petroleum County Sheriff's Office revocered the victim's body around 11:30 p.m. So far they have not identified the victim.
The Petroleum County Sheriff considers the rescue "a very dangerous mission." He's warning everyone to be aware of ice conditions when heading out to fish in the area.