If you live in Montana can your kids go trick-or-treating?

MONTANA- If you live in the state of Montana good news to share- kids will get to go trick-or-treating.
Governor Bullock's office says kids can still do the trick-or-treating but should wear a face covering and should social distance.
The Governor is asking that people follow the CDC guidelines on holidays, you can find those here.
For you at home handing out the candy, they are advising that you also wear a face covering and practice good sanitation along with good hygiene throughout the course of the evening.
Now down in Wyoming Governor Gordon says they have not yet reviewed recommendations on trick-or-treating but that will be coming down the road.
