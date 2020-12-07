Jeff Bridges making a big donation to Livingston Food Resource Center

Jeff Bridges is stepping up to help Montana and the City of Livingston.
Bridges posted to his Facebook page, "I’m so happy to be a part of this live auction event benefiting the Livingston Food Resource Center. Not only have they provided a real blessing to all of us who live here in Livingston, Montana, but they’ve also set an example of how it can be done,"
The Dude also giving a shout out to Michael McCormick, the head of the Livingston Food Resource Center.
He is donating a guitar and the funds from it go to feed the people of Livingston. The bid right now is over $7,000.
If you want to bid you can follow this link.