'Jurassic Quest' proves to be colossal crowd pleaser

PASADENA, California- People have created interesting entertainment displays through the pandemic. Now a drive-thru dinosaur exhibit in California has crowds roaring.
Visitors have been flocking to the 'Jurassic Quest' exhibition at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena since Friday to see 70 life size models of dinosaurs on display from the comfort of their own car.
"There is no expense spared in terms of detail. These are lifelike, true to scale, even the surfaces, their skin. Some have feathers, some have a rubbery texture. We do all the research and when we have these things designed and manufactured, we, we make sure they are accurate.," said Adam Friedman, CEO of "Jurassic Quest."
The exhibit first began as an indoor event in Texas at the end of July. Close to 300,000 cars have come by since opening. The dinos could be heading to Canada next.