Just Scream! hotline lets you blow off some steam

A new hotline is aimed at letting you blow off some steam during these stressful times by screaming right into your phone.
'Just Scream!' lets you call, yell as loud as you want for as long as you wish, and then hang up. Your call will be recorded and saved on the 'Just Scream!' website.
An elementary school teacher created the hotline just before election day to help people reduce stress. He says since then they've received more than 70,000 calls. According to the website, there is currently a backlog of over 40,000 screams waiting to upload.
Personal numbers are not stored and all calls and picked up by an answering machine. Anyone who wishes to let it all out should call +1-561-567-8431 or listen to others' shrieks here. You much act fast if you want to participate because the hotline will stop accepting calls on Thursday.