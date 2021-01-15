Kalispell building goes up in flames during overnight fire

KALISPELL, Mont.- A building in Kalispell went up in flames just before 10 Thursday evening. According to a press release from the Kalispell Fire Department there's significant damage and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The department rushed to respond to 927 3rd Street West. Firefighters noticed flames and smoke coming from windows near the street. They were forced to work from the outside to control the flames before moving inside once it was safe.
They say everyone did make it out of the building and one person was treated at the scene for minor smoke related issues.
The Kalispell Police Department, Evergreen Fire Department, Smith Valley Fire Department, Flathead Electric, 911 center and the American Red Cross responded to the scene.