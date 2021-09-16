Lake County “overwhelmed,” by the current number of COVID-19 cases

POLSON, MT- Lake County and CSKT Tribal Health case investigators are overwhelmed by the current number of COVID-19 cases.
According to their Facebook page, they are doing the best they can to reach all confirmed COVID-19 cases promptly while still managing other responsibilities.
They ask if you have been notified, of positive results you isolate and someone from the department will connect with you.
As of September 15th, cases in Lake County were at 267 active cases with 61 of those cases being fully vaccinated.
Logan Health shared that as of 9 a.m. on the 15th they had 9 people in the ICU and 4 on ventilators. Those 13 people are unvaccinated.