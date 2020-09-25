LAPD says one is injured and several under investigation after a second night of protests erupt

A seconded night of protests has sparked following the grand jury decision the Breonna Taylor case.
Right now the Los Angeles Police Department says via twitter that they are aware of an incident in Hollywood involving several vehicles and a large group of protestors.
At about 9 p.m. a blue pick-up truck drove through a crowd of people, that driver struck a protester and just moments later a Prius and another black pickup became involved.
The driver of the Prius tried to flee, LAPD took the drivers of both the cars into custody.
Right now the protester who was hit is in the hospital with minor injuries- both the protester and drivers are under investigation.