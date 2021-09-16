Bozeman, MT— The City of Bozeman has started its vaccine incentive program for residents.
The program, which is funded using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars, intends to positively reward those who get vaccinated in the community.
Program details:
- Any Bozeman resident who proves residency in the city of Bozeman and vaccination status who was vaccinated prior to September 15 may enter a raffle to win a 1,000 dollar visa gift card
- Any Bozeman resident who proves residency in the city of Bozeman and vaccination status who is vaccinated between September 15 and November 15 may submit to automatically receive a $25 dollar visa gift card and be entered into a raffle to win a 1,000 dollar visa gift card
- The program starts on September 15 and ends on November 15
- Residents must bring proof of residency in the form of any piece of mail and proof of COVID-19 vaccination to Bozeman City Hall Finance Department (121 N Rouse Ave) from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. to participate in the program
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across Gallatin County at many locations including local pharmacies and your primary care physician. To find out more about dates, times, and locations visit, healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines/
This comes as Bozeman Health says they are at capacity for critical care beds at the hospital.
20 beds full and six of those being patients with COVID-19. Medical unit beds are at 95% capacity, and all 34 surgical unit beds are full, but due to understaffing, capacity is listed at 114% for surgical unit beds.
