Livingston Easter upcycle parade goes virtual

LIVINGSTON - This weekend with the Easter holiday upon us the community of Livingston had to cancel their upcycle recycled Easter parade.
Normally people would walk down the street with fun homemade hats on to celebrate the holiday and community and of course, there’s a good prize involved.
But this year in compliance with the governor stay-at-home order they want you to send in photos!
Parade organizers are hoping that you will still make a fun outfit and a crazy hat take a photo of it and send it to them.
“Frankly [this is] to wear something other than your pajamas,” Kris king
Livingston with businesses association said, “I don’t know about everybody else out there I could use a lift and an excuse to play dress up.”
There’s three different categories bonnets, ball caps, and baskets.
Craft or upcycle a bonnet, revive a vintage hat or favorite cap, or decorate a basket to your heart's content and share a photo to the Community Closet Facebook page or email to ceo@communitycloset.org.
You’ve got to use things you already own and you can’t buy anything for the photo.
“Not only do you have this excuse to play dress up and brighten other people's day with your outfit but also you could win gift cards,” King said, “when the stores open you can come in and have a shopping spree.”
Organizers are hoping this will give kids something to focus on this Easter other than the virus.
You do get extra points for having dogs in the photos.