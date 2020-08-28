Local Business Spotlight: Bathing Beauties Beading

As restaurants and clothing stores lock down their doors during the quarantine so did one bead shop in Missoula.
They’re now re-opening and finding out that people are tapping into their artistic side.
When Katie Ghen-Simpson the owner of Bathing Beauty Beads closed her door she was nervous but what she wasn’t expecting was the uptick in creativity that coronavirus brought out in the people of Missoula.
That creativity helped her hold on to her beloved business.
“I think it gave people an outlet,” Ghen-Simpson
said, “It is very soothing and meditative to work on beading projects to play in color- that’s something that offers a lot of calm in a time where there’s not.”
Ghen-Simpson faced a lot of the struggles other businesses did during COVID, from supply chain issues, lack of foot traffic, and not having a website.
“That’s been the hard part,” Ghen-Simpson said, “because we thrive on the experience we provide in the shop.”
Right now, she’s working on getting her website up and operational and says she ultimately lost money but that she starting to see things turn for the better.
“Once we reopened things got ok,” Ghen-Simpson said, “Which makes me happy, things are sustainable, but we’re not seeing numbers like we saw last year.”
Ghen-Simpson says things have been difficult but her biggest lesson right now is that she’s learned patience within her business and use the time to grow.
“if I look at the bigger picture and step back I definitely have found patients and the opportunity to rethink where we might want to take this business,” Ghen-Simpson said.
The Bathing Beauties Beading Shop in Missoula says their website is currently up and operational and received a lot of international orders- right now Missoula is beading the globe.