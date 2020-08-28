Local Business Spotlight: The Coffee Crossing

Small tourist destinations are among some of the hardest hit in Montana due to COVID.
Right now with things on the rebound businesses are not only trying to maximize this summer but be efficient and keeping everyone healthy at the same time.
Coffee Crossing is a morning go-to for many people in the Livingston area.
The shop host regulars and many tourists and right now they say business is on the boom – thanks in part, to movies.
“We are a tourist town among other things so we can’t be turning away people who want to visit our great area but we certainly have taken a lot of precautions,” Kristen Galbraith one of the owners of Coffee Crossing said.
A few of those things have been utilizing a neighboring movie shop to create a flow of traffic so that there aren’t too many people in the shop at one time.
“We were able to move our tables into their lobby area and then we have people enter through that empire theater door and then people wait in line and then only one party at a time moves into the coffee shop,” Galbraith said.
Things have been difficult in Livingston but the owners of The Coffee Crossing say, right now they’re starting to see more out-of-state license plates than Livingston 49 license plates, meaning tourists are returning.
“Business is as good as last summer after we reopened it’s just busy,” Galbraith said, “Sadly some of our area businesses have closed down for good- so of course that increases business for us and others but it’s sad for us to lose businesses because of these issues.”
Galbraith says they’ve seen the good bad and the ugly when it comes to masks. Their hope is tourists from out of state will continue to wear them so their business can stay up and operational.