Opening up a brand new business in the middle of a pandemic might sound like a struggle but for Brittany Dealaman of Butte, nothing was stopping her from pursuing her dreams.
Dealaman put her plan into motion far before COVID hit to open her dream business a coffee stand, “The Humble Bean,” so when the pandemic shut everything down- her opening date was already on the calendar, the only choice she had was to start making coffee.
“It’s been really good and I think maybe butte needed this it’s just a drive-through operation and I can still provide some local baked goods,” Dealaman said.
She had to make some changes that she wasn’t initially planning but her goal is to keep you safe while serving coffee.
“It’s still a drive-through there’s limited interaction with other people,” Dealaman said, “I make sure to wear my mask and sanitize you know my station... I can keep on top of the sanitizing because it’s just me.”
Dealaman feels like because her business isn’t a conventional coffee stand with a sit-down lobby it’s working in her advantage- and butte is taking to it.
“I feel like my drive-through, it's super easy, and it’s literally just a dirt lot there’s plenty of room to just get you coffee and turn around and go to work... It’s that quick,” Dealaman said.
But all in all, she feels like the reason she’s been successful in that the community of Butte does not want to see a small butte local go under in this difficult time.
“Since the opening day I’ve had regulars come in every single morning haven’t missed a morning,” Dealaman said, “It really is because they just want to see me succeed, even though they might not know me outside my little coffee hut.”
Right now Dealaman says that she’s trying to help other local businesses by pulling in baked goods from a fellow small business in Butte.
She says Butte has Buttes back, and her goal is to be a team player