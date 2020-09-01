Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING PERSON ENDANGERED ADVISORY ISSUED ON BEHALF OF MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR MEGAN PINKERTON. MEGAN IS A 31 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE WHO HAS NOT BEEN HEARD FROM SINCE JULY 14, 2020. MEGAN IS BI POLAR AND SCHIZOPHRENIC AND IS CURRENTLY UNMEDICATED. MEGAN MAY POSSIBLY BE WITH A MALE JUSTIN BRADFORD. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR 911.