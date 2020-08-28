Local Business Spotlight: U-Do Yogurt

U-Do Yogurt in Billings is going beyond its storefront to keep business moving forward.
You’ve probably heard of chicken and waffles but right now, it’s chicken and yogurt.
“We were having the best numbers we’ve ever had for the time of year,” Tyler Thomson the owner of U-Do Yogurt said.
Then the doors had to close for a good six weeks, no frozen yogurt was sold. Once they reopened major changes had to take place.
“We used to have spoons and you would be able to put toppings on your ice cream,” Thomson said, “we had to change the topping bar and now it has cups and you have to buy a cup of toppings to put on your ice cream.”
With the frozen treats back up for sale it was time to add something new…. Chicken!
“The catering side all of the big events are done,” Thomson said, “There aren’t any big events.... so all the catering we’re doing it’s for small events, 25 peopleish,” Thomson said, “Their small income numbers but it’s a grind you got to get out there and you got to keep going you gotta keep doing it.”
Right now that’s exactly what they’re going to keep doing working hard to maintain their business in Billings.
“I think after we had the six weeks of being dead things started turning around,” Thomson said, “We saw a light at the end of the tunnel, we are still looking for the end of the tunnel but the light is getting brighter.”