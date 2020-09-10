Local Businesses Spotlight: Apple Trolley

In Glasgow sits an 11-year-old institution called the Apple Trolley, the crew at the Apple Trolley made changes right out of the gate so they could stay open during COVID.
All in all, they say Montanans are supporting Montana businesses which are helping them keep the doors open.
“We got a pile of support through our locals which is amazing,” Joy Gutenberg said, “We’re starting to see a lot more Montana people coming from other areas of Montana so I think our state has picked up and has just really tried to stay within the state.”
The small restaurant and candy shop up in Glasgow says that they think the biggest reason they’re currently being successful is that they’re providing comfort.
“I find that when people are isolated they eat more,” Gutenberg said, “so we do get a lot more people through, we used to not get as much.”
The owner says heading into the fall she thinks her homemade soups and caramel apples are going to take off.
But for the business owner, Gutenberg she’s learning to juggle more than just her business at this time.
“We’ve had to revise a lot of things,” Gutenberg said, “I’m also a mom so I’m doing schooling while I’m doing a business which is changing the dynamic.”
She says overall she feels like she’s going to make it through the pandemic and she’s grateful to the support of Montanans.
Gutenberg says she’s happy to be providing comfort food and a time of uncertainty.