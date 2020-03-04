Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE IN THE NORTHERN BITTERROOT VALLEY INCLUDING STEVENSVILLE. LOW VISIBILITY IS POSSIBLE UNDER HEAVIER SNOW SHOWERS. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&