MISSOULA - As worry over coronavirus continues to rise, a local gym and fitness center is working to get ahead of the concern by keeping open communication with their members.
The PEAK in Missoula sent an email letter to their members encouraging healthy practices for those attending the gym. The PEAK also detailed that they are increasing staff members to help with cleaning as well as increasing the amount of times they clean the facility throughout the day.
They are asking that members and fitness enthusiasts stay at home if they feel sick and are emphasizing that people wash their hands and wipe down their equipment thoroughly.
"We're really following the CDC's guidelines. We're also in close contact with the Missoula Health Department and we're discussing what the best steps are moving forward to try to mitigate the flu and any coronavirus this season," said Kurt Schallock, the PEAK marketing team member.
The PEAK said they haven't experienced a drop in membership or class numbers since sending out their letter and they are still working to make sure everyone who visits the PEAK is on the same page.