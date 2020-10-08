Last week Make-A-Wish Montana announced they will be merging with Make-A-Wish South Dakota to be able to grant more wishes to more kids in need.
The realignment was announced last week and is already going into effect. By teaming up, these branches of Make-A-Wish will be able to expand their medical outreach, take on more volunteers, and engage more folks across both states.
President and CEO Sue Salter said they have been thinking about this decision for a while and they wanted to make sure this realignment was in the best interest of the kids whos wishes they will be granting.
"There is so much untapped potential in Montana and we are very excited about the future," Sue Salter said.
Their new website is SDMT.wish.org