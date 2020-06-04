Manhattan High School senior turns the family farm into a drive-in movie theater

BOZEMAN- With large group gatherings still being off-limits due to COVID-19 one Manhattan brother and sister team wanted to provide a little normalcy in a changing world.
It involves a pasture, a big screen, and the keys to your car.
“We are super bored during this quarantine,” Porter Blanchard said, “We just didn’t have anything to do so we just wanted to play some movies in our field.”
The high school senior put his entrepreneurial skills to work, it was a family affair.
What started as a conversation at the dinner table soon took over a full pasture as a drive-in movie theater.
“I think people are just are amazed or/they want to come to something that’s like new, and entertaining and cool,” Blanchard said.
From spray painting lines into the grass for cars to park from to figuring out that people can actually listen to the audio through the radio, a skill he learned in his radio class at Manhattan High School this high school senior has done it all and starting his own business.
“I never thought I would on a movie theater when I was little,” Blanchard said.
The community has taken to the idea.
“I thought at first we were only going to have like 5,10 cars, and then 20 cars and another time 30 came,” Blanchard said, “It was super cool.”
Blanchard says when he graduates from BYU-Idaho he'd like to pursue a career in business or accounting.
But shortly the entrepreneurial high school senior is about to take off for a two-year mission trip to Guatemala.
All of the funds raised from the drive-up are going to support his endeavors on the mission.
If you'd like to catch a movie and support him you can follow this link.