MDT reporting multiple morning crashes on I-90

UPDATED, 5:30 A.M.-
The crash off I-90 outside of Clinton is now clear. It was a single vehicle rollover, everyone is safe.
The crash outside of Garrison is still active. Two cars hit a jackknifed semi truck, MDT says traffic has been detoured through the Garrison Junction. They expect westbound lane blockage towards Missoula for the next 2 hours.
MISSOULA, MT- MDT is reporting multiple crashes across I-90 this morning, March 30, 2021.
MDT says 3 miles west of Clinton, there is a crash with lane blockage. You are asked to reduce speeds to 35 mph while in single-lane traffic.
Down the road, just outside of Garrison there is blockage of the westbound driving lane you are asked to use caution.