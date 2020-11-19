MISSOULA - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Melissa Louise Napier and her son Mason Anthony Johnson has expired.
According to the Montana Department of Justice, both Napier and Mason have not yet been located.
If you have any information, please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.
MISSOULA - A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a mother and son who were last seen in Missoula on Oct. 30, 2020.
The advisory is for 29-year-old Melissa Louise Napier who is a white woman with brown eyes and blonde hair. She is 5'3" and 116 pounds. Her son Mason Anthony Johnson is 7 years old, a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 4 feet tall and 50 pounds.
According to the Missoula Police Department Melissa and Mason are believed to be with Aaron Davis. MPD says Davis has violently attacked Melissa in the past and is known to be a fleeing felon.
Davis is 29 years old, a white male, with green eyes and brown hair. He is 5'10" and 158 pounds.
They are possibly in a white Jeep Cherokee. If you have any information please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or 911.