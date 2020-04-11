Miss Rodeo Montana adapting to changes amid pandemic

When Katie Lynn Kraus was crowned Miss Rodeo Montana in January, she was planning for a big year ahead. After returning home from some travels in the beginning of the year, she then learned her reign would be different than most.
After finding out COVID-19 also hindered rodeo season, Katie had to think of creative ways to still promote the sport.
“I feel fortunate to at least have the social media outlets and technology like this for instance to be able to continue doing my job,” says Katie, Miss Rodeo Montana 2020.
Right now, Katie is using her down time to continue working at a veterinarian clinic in Bozeman, while also preparing for the Miss Rodeo America pageant in December.
“I feel just as busy as ever,” says Katie. “All my spare time has been spent doing barn chores, riding my horses as much as I can and thinking of ideas I can do as Miss Rodeo Montana.”
Right now, there have only been two rodeos in the Treasure State affected by COVID-19, but this down is allowing cowboys from all over the country to recover and heel up from injuries.
“When rodeo season kicks off it’s going to be a good one,” says Katie. “Regardless of what rodeos were rescheduled, cancelled, postponed, etc. I think that it’ll be exciting. It will be exciting to see what the PRCA can come up with to continue this rodeo season and make it as successful as possible.”
Katie also had to reschedule her fundraising gala to the end of May. If you want to keep up with Katie and her year as Miss Rodeo Montana you can click here. To take a look at the list of rodeos that have been rescheduled, postponed or cancelled you can click here.