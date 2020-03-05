Missoula health officials prepare for coronavirus spread

MISSOULA - Right now there aren't any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Montana or Missoula, but health officials say it is a matter of when it comes to the garden city, not if.
The state health department in Helena does have very limited testing available for the COVID-19, or coronavirus. However, before testing anyone, there will be an extensive look at the patient's current symptoms, patient history, and recent travel history. Health officials say they need to rule out all other illnesses before considering to test someone for the novel coronavirus.
The process will not be taken lightly but Missoula health officials say they are ready.
"We are prepared, we are working very closely with all of our community partners, we have combated big outbreaks like this before, and it is very important that the public not panic about this," said Cindy Farr, health promotion division director for the Missoula City-County Health Department.
The Missoula County Health Department has set up a COVID-19 information line at 258-INFO (4636). This line is operated by real people ready to answer questions or concerns regarding the coronavirus. More information can be found here.
The health department is also asking people to tell them if they have visited any of the five most infected countries recently. If you have visited China, Italy, Iran, Japan, or South Korea. in the past 14 days the health department has some ways you can monitor yourself for symptoms.
Right now the best way to prevent COVID-19 is by washing your hands and to avoid touching your face as much as possible.