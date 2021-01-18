GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Several events are taking place across the state today to honor Doctor Martin Luther King Junior during a time of heightened racial tensions. This comes after a year where the #BlackLivesMatter movement exploded, addressing several instances of racial injustice across America.
Great Falls' University of Providence will not host their annual celebration of life due to the pandemic, but has planned a day of prayer for peace and justice. The Providence Tower bells will toll at 10 Monday morning and 5:05 p.m. to mark the time of his death in Tennessee in 1968.
The University of Montana will also host a free virtual prayer service from 7:30 to 8:30 Monday morning. You can find more details at this link to the online event.
In addition, MSUB is kicking off their 'Power of One Week' campaign with a bell ringing ceremony to honor Dr. King's life. School, local, and state leaders will deliver speeches and a student will perform 'Amazing Grace.' The event begins at 9:30 and will be streamed online. Organizers say the ceremony will symbolize the quest for peace, justice, human rights, social and economic progress for all.