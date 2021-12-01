UPDATED: Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m.
ENNIS, Mont. - Groups around the state are responding to the issues with the dam in the Ennis area.
According to NorthWestern Energy, water flow from Hebgen Dam to the Madison River significantly decreased on Nov. 30 when a gate component failed on the dam’s outlet structure, decreasing the opening for the outtake of water at the bottom of the gate.
There are no issues or risks to the intake or dam structure, but the gate malfunction interferes with NorthWestern Energy’s ability to control river flows.
NorthWestern Energy hydro engineers and personnel have been working to develop a repair plan, and are on-site to restore gate functionality and river flows to the Madison River as quickly and as safely as possible.
Water was released over the dam’s spillway yesterday, which added some flow to the outlet gate releases to provide a small increase to the river flow.
Equipment and crews will be at the site until the issue is resolved. The public should avoid the Hebgen Dam area.
The Fishing Outdoor Association of Montana said via email, they have been on the phone with Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and Dr. Eileen Ryce.
According to the organization, Dr. Ryce said FWP will institute an emergency angling closure on the Madison River from Hebgen Dam to Ennis Lake which is now in place.
The emergency angling closure will be lifted when the Madison River flow return to normal.
The big update from the Fishing Outdoor Association of Montana is that originally FWP did not advise people to assist with relocating stranded fish, that has now changed.
Because flows are unable to be restored immediately, it’s likely that cold temperatures will have a greater impact on spawning redds than foot traffic.
FWP said people can help relocate fish but strongly advises that you be aware of exposed redds and avoid trampling them due to their eggs when relocating fish to the main channel.
We will keep you updated on this, you can track water levels by following this link.