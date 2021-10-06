Montana governor heads to Texas to appear with Texas governor over the “border crisis”

HELENA, MT- Many republican governors from across the country are scheduled to appear at a news conference at the Texas-Mexico border.
One of those governors is Montana’s Governor Greg Gianforte, we know the governor made it to Texas about 10 hours ago.
The governor said when he took office he would be using his private plane and not the states, we were able to track that plane’s tail number to McCallan, Texas.
The group will address the ongoing migrant crossings at the border.
From our region, we know that the Idaho governor, the South Dakota governor, and the Wyoming governor plan to be there.
The governor of Texas is calling this a “border crisis” saying that thousands of people are crossing the southern border every day.
We know that this visit is going to be taking place at 1 p.m. central time. We will post updates as they are available.