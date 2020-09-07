KALISPELL - 80 Bank robberies in eight states, heart racing prison escapes, and a brutal double homicide at a Montana resort is all coming up on the Season 3 premiere of Montana Murder Mysteries. In February of 1963, a woman decided to visit her parents, Richard and Alice Easton, at Paradise Lodge near McGregor Lake west of Kalispell. When she arrived to the resort, she discovered a grisly scene, her father and mother had been beaten to death and robbed.
As law enforcement hunted for the killer, the trail went cold. Thirty-eight years later, a woman came forward claiming she might know who's responsible. The only problem? He had also been murdered.
You can listen to the newest episode wherever you get your podcast or at the link below.