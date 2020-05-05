Montana State Colleges to host Virtual College Celebrations

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s colleges will commemorate the class of 2020 with Virtual College Celebrations on Thursday, May 7, through Saturday, May 9.
Graduating students of spring class of 2020 will receive a personalized invitation from their deans for their event, which will be streamed online.
The university will not hold in-person commencement events. Spring 2020 graduates are instead invited to attend fall commencement on Dec. 19.
Each graduate will also receive in the mail a celebratory “Commencement in a Box,” filled with balloons, their diploma cover and more to mark the monumental moment from home.
Information for each college event can be found by following this link.
Thursday, May 7
- 7 p.m. - Honors College
Friday, May 8
- 11 a.m. - Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering
- 12:30 p.m. – College of Nursing Caring for Our Own Program Celebration
- 2 p.m. - College of Nursing
- 3 p.m. - College of Education, Health and Human Development
- 3 p.m. - Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship Master of Professional Accountancy Celebration
- 4 p.m. - Gallatin College
- 4:30 p.m. - College of Agriculture
- 5 p.m. - Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship
Saturday, May 9
- 9 a.m. - Graduate School
- 11 a.m. - College of Letters and Science
- 3:30 p.m. - College of Arts and Architecture
Diplomas will be mailed in July to each graduate upon a successful completion of degree requirements.