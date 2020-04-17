Montana State University students approve new Student Wellness Center

BOZEMAN- Just a litter over a year ago the roof of the North Gym at Montana State University collapsed.
Right now students are advancing with lasting upgrades to the old facility.
Students took part in the ASMSU election, students voted 66% in favor of the Student Wellness Center Initiative.
New upgrades will be made to climbing walls, basketball courts, and the Wellness Center which would allow for new clinic space and health care services for students.
A $58 fee will go into place long with insurance to fully renovate the fitness center.
Along with the approval of the new structure, students voted for on a new ASMSU President and Vice President for next year.
Mike Vasquez and Tal Rogers will lead the Bobcat student body into the next school year.