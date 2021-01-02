More doses of the COVID-19vaccine next week on the way to Gallatin County as early as next week

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelly said in a Zoom call Friday that the county expects to receive at least another 500 to 1000 doses of the vaccine next week.
The Gallatin County Health Department is still looking to vaccinate the 1A groups saying they do not have enough of the vaccine to start in on the general public.
Bozeman Deaconess Health has received over 2,400 doses and has vaccinated 70% of its health system.
Kelly says that the county has been receiving a lot of calls from the general public regarding getting vaccinated. He says he's excited about the response from the general public, but that the county is not yet at the point of being able to facilitate those vaccinations.
The county expects Phase 1A to last for the next two weeks.
The county went on to say that they don't know how much of the vaccine they will be getting over the next month.
If they get enough, they'll move into Phase 1B. The 1B group includes people who are over the age of 75, grocery store workers, teachers, and childcare employees, critical infrastructure employees, first responders, American Indians, people at high risk due to environmental or social-economic factors.