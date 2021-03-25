More vaccines are coming into the treasure state, Montana's covid vaccine allocation will increase by 7,240 doses next week.
In the previous week doses were up to 26,810 now in total those numbers will be up to 34,000. These are in addition to allotments from the federal government.
The state will see 2,300 Pfizer first doses, 4,900 Johnson & Johnson, 10,400 modern first doses come in this according to Senator Tester’s office.
One number to point out, we are starting to see more doses of those Johnson & Johnson vaccines coming into the state, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose vaccine and it’s being used in rural areas and in places where it might be difficult to get a second dose booster.
For the week of March 22, 2021, Montana got 1,200 Johnson & Johnson doses, next week we will add 4,900 of them for a total of 6100.
Right now, according to the Beckers Hospital Review, Montana ranks 20th in vaccine distribution according to data from the CDC.
Minnesota is in first place with Arkansas being in last.
Starting April 1, 2021 vaccines will be made available to all Montanans ages 16 and older who want them.
Gov. Gianforte has said that he encourages all Montanans to receive the vaccine.