MISSOULA - Starting Monday May 11, Mountain Line riders are required to wear a mask or other cloth that covers their nose and mouth while on board all buses and paratransit vehicles.
The requirement to wear a face covering does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.
Mountain Line is still asking all riders to use its services only as needed and to follow all best practices for guarding against COVID-19 as outlined by the Missoula City-County Health Department.
“We thank all riders in advance for covering their faces while on board,” said Director of Operations, Jennifer Sweten. “Wearing a face covering is an important step we can take to protect one another from the spread of COVID-19, especially as our community reopens and ridership increases. My mask protects you and your mask protects me.”
Also effective Monday, Routes 1 and 2 will return to operating on 15-minute frequencies. For the time being, COVID-19-adjusted hours are still in effect, with service offered from 6:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.
"We have already begun to see an increase in ridership as Missoula reopens and we are monitoring capacity closely," said Sweten. "Restoring 15-minute service on Routes 1 and 2 is in direct response to the need for more physical distancing space for riders along those routes."
All COVID-19 safety measures are still in place, including allocated physical-distancing space behind each bus operator, rear-door boarding unless assistance is required, and the sanitizing of all vehicles multiple times daily. The Downtown Transfer Center will remain closed until further notice, though Ninja Mike’s is still open with takeout available from the curbside window.
Updated route schedules are available at www.mountainline.com/covid19.