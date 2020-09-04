MSU calls for fans to dress in gold despite not being able to be in person for the annual Gold Rush game

This weekend all of the Bobcats were set to take to the stadium dressed in their gold for the first game.
That game versus Long Island University was put on hold, but the Cats put out an alert, you might not be able to head to the stadium but you still can gear up!
The MSU Bobcats saying that you should support the Bobcat Football team regardless of not being able to be together for the game.
So-wear your gold attire!!! It’s all part of the bobcat buzz!
This would’ve been the 14th annual Gold Rush t-shirt tradition where students fill the stadium dressed in their gold. To put that in perspective that’s close to 18,000 people dressed in gold supporting the home team.
With large sporting events being canceled the UM Griz took to Facebook--- saying that “ #griznation, we need your support now, more than ever!”
The post read-- As a school, community, family, and team… let’s come together to support student-athlete scholarships. Funds raised help keep students playing and in the classroom.