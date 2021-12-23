UPDATE: 5:07 a.m.
The driver in the hit and run near Manhattan was intoxicated and no injuries were reported.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MDT is reporting both westbound lanes on I-90 are closed just outside of Saint Regis due to a crash.
Travelers can expect full blockage in the westbound lanes until further notice. Expect delays, and watch for emergency responders.
We also know of a vehicle jacknifed in the same area and there are injuries, but at this time they are unknown.
We've made a call for more information and will keep you updated as we learn more.
There also was a reported hit and run near Manhattan. This was reported on I-90 westbound just before the Manhattan exit. The driver was intoxicated and no injuries were reported.