Need help registering to vote, its National Voter Registration Day:

We are 43 days away from the general election, today September 22, 2020, is national voter registration day!
If you're not registered to vote yet today is the day to make sure your voice can be heard.
This year both sides of the aisle can seem to agree on one thing—this is the biggest and most important election we have ever voted in.
There are almost 92 million eligible voters, and in 2016 about 43% of eligible voters didn't vote.
Montana's Secretary of State Corey Stapleton says in 2016 of the over 600,000 voters in Montana only 200,000 votes were cast.
Meaning only 200,000 people in the state of Montana chose who represented the state in Congress and the White House.
The hope with National Voter Registration day is not only that more people will register but more people will also follow through and vote.
We are 43 days out from the election--- the first presidential debate will take place next Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
You can register to vote by following this link.