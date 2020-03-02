MISSOULA - The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center has opened a brand new food pantry at Lowell Elementary School to ensure families and kids have more access to food.
The Market at Lowell will be open to families on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. The market will also be available to kids throughout the week with help from a staff member.
Right now the market is using a pay what you can model. They receive donations from those who want to and are able to give to the market. One of the goals is to break down the stigma of food pantries and let people know that everyone can use it.
This pantry at Lowell is the first of it's kind for the garden city and is offered exclusively to the school's families. However, if this pilot program is successful, Missoula could see a lot more pantries throughout the city.