North Dakota recalls 9,000 Whitetail Deer tags

If you went hunting this weekend you might want to check your tags. Right now there is a recall on Whitetail Deer out of North Dakota.
These are the tags under the recall-
3d1, 3d2, 3e1, 3e2, 3f1, 3f2, 4a, 4b, 4c, 4d, 4e and 4f
There is report of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in the Whitetail Deer and due to this about 9,000 Whitetail Deer license holders are eligible for refunds.
Hunters who return their license will have bonus points restored if applicable to the 2020 deer gun lottery.
This decision was based off significant loss in some areas.
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department say if you would like a refund you must mail your tag and no later than November, 5, 2020.