One mom is helping the class of 2020 in Bozeman go out in style

BOZEMAN- With graduation up in the air for students across the treasure state, one mom is going the distance in Bozeman for the kids.
Lori Faure had signs made that says “Graduate 2020.”
You can either purchase one or pick one up for free at the High School if you can’t afford to purchase one. It’s all been done to give the class of 2020 their moment to shine.
“I was upset and I felt really bad for the seniors,” Faure said, “I felt like they were getting robbed out of the best of their senior year.”
Faure the Bozeman mom turned Facebook. What started as a question grow into a whole sign operation to celebrate every graduate in the Bozeman area.
“They’re not going to get any closure because they don’t get to go back school and say goodbye to their teachers, have their yearbook signed, say goodbye to their classmates,” Faure said, “so in some way, I’d like to give them some closure.”
So she’s doing that, one class of 2020 sign at a time.
“I was trying to think of ways to honor them and to tell them that we're here for them, and, we support them, and, try to make something special,” Faure said.
Right now what the future holds by way of a ceremony or a class get together is up in the air.
“It’s just kind of like hurts to not be able to go back to [graduate] when you know every other class before you has gone through it, so it just kind of feels different,” Taylor Wiers said.
For Faure's two graduating seniors the sign is a reflection of their hard work, even though they may not get to be graduating in a full ceremony.
“If you really think about it it’s been 13 years of schooling kind of building up to you graduating high school and a lot of kids are just going to lose that graduation, that ceremony, and, celebration,” Ethan Faure said.
But Faure has a plan to give the kids a chance to hopefully say one last goodbye to each other.
“I would like to take the money from the signs and do something down the road so that they can have some closure for their senior year,” Faure said.
Signs cost $20 and she has sold roughly 250 of them, Faure says a lot of people of actually purchased them and donated them so that students can have them regardless of financial status.
If you'd like to get a sign you can email lorifaure@yahoo.com