Parents petitioning for masks in schools in Lake County Montana

PAULSON, MT- Right now there is a Change.org petition up out of the Lake County area.
This is a petition addressed to the Lake County superintendent for a mask mandate in all lake county public schools.
The petition reads, “That masking is not a political issue but a public health issue. Masks should not be optional…. Lake County Schools need to implement a mask mandate. CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to k-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”
The school district has had masks as optional since the start of the year. The petition has already got 105 signatures their goal is 200.
