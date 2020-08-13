Produce recalls in place on products sold at Kroger and Walmart stores

Grocery prices fell last month by 1.1% which is giving some relief to Americans.
1.1% might not sound like a lot but that’s a steady increase which is giving families a little bit of relief when it comes to those grocery store prices throughout the pandemic.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics grocery costs of been rising during the pandemic and the surge in buying has driven up prices.
Right now beef and veal is down 8% steaks got 8% cheaper, pork prices fell by 3% and, chicken was 2% cheaper from June to July
The price of hotdogs jumped 2.4%, that due to the 4th of July.
Right now there are some food recalls in place you’ll want to check the stickers of your product— products from Freshhouse are being recalled due to Listerine contamination that recall includes onions lemons limes oranges and red potatoes.
A second recall is in place for produce from Thompson International due to salmonella contamination which includes multiple onions.
640 people in 43 states were infected from products sold at Kroger and Walmart stores.
