Protest erupt around across the country in response to no charges filed in Breonna Taylor case

Right now in response to no charges being filed against two officers in the Breonna Taylor shooting case, protests erupted across the county.
In Louisville—all night people took to the streets saying “no justice no peace,”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell, the senator from Kentucky said,
Taylors life was tragically cut short--- he says that he called for a fair and thorough investigation. He adds he has total confidence in the AG and that he followed the facets and the legal process in his decision.
In the city of Portland, the police declared a riot, and over in Seattle we know 13 people were arrested during the protest.
We will keep tracking reaction and the latest out of Louisville-- we know right now 46 people were arrested overnight in the Louisville area.