Rexburg community shattered by the discovery of missing children

REXBURG, ID- It’s the question that has been circling around Rexburg, Idaho and across the nation for many months, where are the children?
Human remains were discovered in the yard of Chad Daybell's home.
Daybell is married to Lori Vallow, whose two kids have not been seen since early September.
Their grandparents confirming in a statement everyone’s worst fear, they had been found.
“The human remains found by law enforcement on Chad Daybell’s property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee,” read the statement from Larry and Kay Woodcock, Colby, and Kelsee Ryan.
The town of Rexburg is a small family community, centered around BYU-Idaho.
The new developments rocking the quiet town of Rexburg to its core, one resident Stephanie Strong says this discovery came as a shock to residents praying for a happier ending.
“It’s been weird, and now that we know it’s just really sad, we were all really heartbroken for that family," Strong said, "there's not a lot we can do other than be a supportive community.”
JJ was just 7 years-old, Tylee just 17 years-old they were described lovingly "bright stars" who were "stolen from us" in a statement from family members.
“These are kids that should have been in school, should have been being taught, should have been around their friends, that was taken away from them, super early,” Strong said.
For Stong, her heart is broken for the grandparents who have been searching for answers for months.
“It's sad, it’s something that had so much uncertainty, and they just didn’t know,” Strong said, “and that uncertainty can be so scary.”
Strong is hopeful that this series of events will lead to closure not only for the grandparents but for the community.
The only thing Strong says she would like to see is a change in demeanor from their mother.
“Just to be able to see her have some kind of remorse, for what she did would be good,” Strong said.
Community members have started setting up a makeshift memorial on the fence of Chad Daybell's property.