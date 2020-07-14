RV sales up in Bozeman due to COVID-19

BOZEMAN- Americans are not taking to the skies this summer, they’re hitting the roads.
COVID-19 has affected airline revenue by $314 billion, some airlines have reduced flights and even limited the number of seats onboard so Americans are buying fifth wheels, RVs and campers.
Normally the show lot at Big Sky RV would be full, but right now due to the virus, inventory is flying off the shelves.
COVID is changing the way RVs are being sold.
“It's kind of like the old way we used to do business,” Jon Platt the general manager of Big Sky RV said, “Most everything…arriving [is] presold with someone’s name on it so that’s really how it’s shifted, it’s almost gone back to the old way of doing business and it’s been a direct result of the COVID crunch.”
Sales of brand-new recreational vehicles spiked by 10% right here in the Bozeman area. Some dealerships across the country have recorded a 170% spike since May.
“Once we got through the initial scare, we realized that people are going to change the way they vacation,” Platt said, “the way they travel, and the way spend time with their families and an RV is a perfect way to do that and maintain social distance.”
People purchasing them say it’s easier to take their whole kitchen as opposed to going to a restaurant or staying at a hotel.