Safe Kids Missoula reminds parents of ways to keep kids safe around water

MISSOULA - As the weather is heating up and stay at home requirements are lifting, more kids and families are heading to pools and open waters.
But, summer fun can quickly change if you're not careful. Studies show that 90% of parents say they supervise their kids while swimming but many also acknowledge they sometimes do distracting activities like talking, eating, reading or taking care of other kids.
"Drowning doesn't happen the way it happens in the movies, it's not often that someone is screaming and waving their arms, it's really quick and it is silent," said Kira Huck, Safe Kids Missoula state director.
Two thirds of drowning deaths occur between May and August and 5,000 kids are seen in emergency rooms for near-drowning incidents each year, however there are things families can do to prevent a scary situation from happening.
Safe Kids Missoula recommends the following 5 tips to keep kids safe in and around water:
1. Give kids your undivided attention. Actively supervise children in and around water, without distraction.
2. Use the Water Watcher strategy. When there are several adults present and children are swimming, use the Water Watcher card strategy, which designates an adult as the Water Watcher for a certain amount of time (such as 15-minute periods) to prevent lapses in supervision and give parents a chance to read, make phone calls or take a bathroom break.
3. Teach kids not to swim alone. Whether you’re swimming in a backyard pool or in a lake, teach children to swim with an adult. Older, more experienced swimmers should still swim with a partner every time. From the first time your kids swim, teach children to never go near or in water without an adult present.
4. Learn CPR. We know you have a million things to do, but learning CPR should be on the top of the list. It will give you tremendous peace of mind – and the more peace of mind you have as a parent, the better. Contact Providence Health and Services, International Heart Institute at 406-329-5668 or visit www.getcpr.org/ for information about local CPR classes.
5. Be extra careful around pool drains. Educate your children about the dangers of drain entanglement and entrapment and teach them to never play or swim near drains or suction outlets.
Wear life jackets. Always have your children wear a life jacket approved by the U.S. Coast Guard while on boats, around open bodies of water or when participating in water sports. Make sure the life jacket fits snugly. Have the child make a “touchdown” signal by raising both arms straight up; if the life jacket hits the child’s chin or ears, it may be too big or the straps may be too loose. Families can RENT or Borrow life jackets from the Missoula YMCA or Missoula Library.