MISSOULA - Stimulus checks are expected to enter people's bank accounts as early as this week.
But unfortunately, scammers are on the prowl. While people are anxious and excited to see that stimulus check hit their bank accounts, people are in a hurry and that is what scammers want to take advantage of.
What people need to remember is the stimulus check will be coming the same way you elected to either pay or receive a tax refund for your 2018 or 2019 tax year, whichever you most recently completed. So if you chose direct deposit, that is how it will come. If you previously chose mail, it's going to take a little bit longer but that is how your check will come.
"There is no way to expedite the process, so if there's someone saying that they can expedite getting you a check or getting your money direct deposited, it's a scam," said Hannah Stiff, Montana state director of the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific.
Some scams that have been circulating are phone calls about COVID-19 relief and that you might qualify for a government grant but they need your personal information first. Also a call saying they can get you more money and faster if you pay a processing fee. People have also received letters in the mail with a fake check, saying you need to verify your information before you can cash the check.
Once you get the money either through direct deposit or a check from the IRS, you are good to go.
If someone is calling you and asking you for any personal information about your address or your bank, hang up. Also make sure you aren't clicking on any pop-up ads on computer that suggest getting your money quickly.
If you are unsure about any information you receive over the phone or internet you can double check it on irs.gov.