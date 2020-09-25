Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR 72 YEAR OLD FEMALE ROYANN CASTONGUAY. ROYANN WAS LAST SEEN AT HER RESIDENCE IN MISSOULA ON SEPTEMBER 10TH. SHE IS 5 FEET 5 INCHES, 195 POUNDS, HAZEL EYES AND BLONDE HAIR. ROYANN SUFFERS FROM DEMENTIA AND OTHER MEDICAL CONDITIONS AND IS BELIEVED TO NOT HAVE HER MEDICATIONS WITH HER. SHE MAY BE DRIVING A 2006 BLUE TOYOTA PRIUS WITH MONTANA PLATE B, Y, L, 7, 6, 4. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6, 5 5 2, 6 3 0 0 OR 9 1 1.