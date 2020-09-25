The Louisville Metro Police Dept. tweeted that an unlawful assembly was declared in Louisville as protests continued after curfew.
This as a seconded night of protests has sparked following the grand jury decision the Breonna Taylor case.
Earlier on Thursday, the Mayor Louisville Greg Fischer announced he was extending a countywide, 72-hour curfew through the weekend.
We know that the National Guard was on the ground in Louisville from a tweet from the Louisville Metro Police Dept.
Thanks to the National Guard for offering the services of this fire suppression vehicle. Another tool to help keep everyone safe. #LMPD #TeamWork pic.twitter.com/Jw8JpQZtQL— LMPD (@LMPD) September 24, 2020
President Trump tweeted early in the week that the federal government would send aid if it was needed by the state of Kentucky.
Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020
Louisville Metro Police Dept. posting that least 24 people were arrested throughout the evening on many different charges