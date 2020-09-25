Seconded night of protests in Louisville, 24 people arrested
Protesters march during the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Amy Harris / AP

The Louisville Metro Police Dept. tweeted that an unlawful assembly was declared in Louisville as protests continued after curfew.

This as a seconded night of protests has sparked following the grand jury decision the Breonna Taylor case.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mayor Louisville Greg Fischer announced he was extending a countywide, 72-hour curfew through the weekend.

We know that the National Guard was on the ground in Louisville from a tweet from the Louisville Metro Police Dept.

President Trump tweeted early in the week that the federal government would send aid if it was needed by the state of Kentucky.

Louisville Metro Police Dept. posting that least 24 people were arrested throughout the evening on many different charges

